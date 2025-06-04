“Ideal for me and also the fans” - Diego Paez lays down his best path to victory against Johan Ghazali

Diego Paez believes a knockout would be an "ideal" ending for his upcoming fight against Johan Ghazali. Paez made his ONE Championship debut in February, coming up short in a split decision loss against Sean Climaco.

The flyweight Muay Thai striker is scheduled for his sophomore appearance on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 and has been matched up against Ghazali, an 18-year-old phenom looking to bounce back after losing his last fight.

During an interview with ONE, Paez had this to say about his upcoming bout.

"I think ideally, it would be cool to have a back-and-forth, hard-fought victory, and for it to end not by the judges, but by a finish, like a technical knockout or a knockout. I think that would be ideal for me and also the fans."

Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez isn't the only flyweight Muay Thai bout scheduled for Friday's event. The hard-hitting matchup is joined by Johan Estupinan vs. Taiki Naito and Nakrob Fairtex vs. Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi (main event).

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The June 6 event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Diego Paez believes he's identified patterns in Johan Ghazali's losses

Johan Ghazali started his ONE Championship tenure with five consecutive wins. The 18-year-old phenom has since lost two of his last three outings, both unanimous decision defeats against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Johan Estupinan.

While speaking to ONE, Diego Paez had this to say about patterns he's noticed in his upcoming opponent's latest fights.

"I like to use all of my tools, and based off his losses that I've seen, he seems to have trouble with people that move and don't stay right in front of him."

Ghazali is widely considered a future world title challenger in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. The Malaysian-American has endured a couple of setbacks while gaining plenty of highlight-reel finishes, which he plans to learn from and showcase his improvement against Diego Paez.

On the contrary, 31-year-old Paez doesn't have the same time frame as Ghazali to develop. The American-Colombian striker needs a win more than his ONE Fight Night 32 opponent and plans to do so by knockout.

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

