"Idk you seem pretty obsessed with Nina" - Dillon Danis' shocking answer on who his celebrity crush is invites hilarious comments

Dillon Danis has given a rather surprising answer while revealing who his celebrity crush is. The A BJJ athlete and MMA fighter is currently scheduled to make his boxing debut against YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul.

Heading into his fight against Logan Paul, 'El Jefe' has relentlessly targetted Paul's fiance, Danish supermodel Nina Agdal. He has time and again made derogatory remarks about her personal life and criticized her for some of the risque modeling photoshoots she's partaken in.

Additionally, Danis has also posted NSFW photos and videos of Agdal. The supermodel has reportedly secured a restraining order against 'El Jefe' and is suing him for harassment and defamation.

She has notably alleged that Danis posted her private content in the public realm after he procured it by hacking her social media.

With the legal proceedings still underway, Dillon Danis has continued making disparaging comments concerning Nina Agdal.

Besides, he's now put forth a tweet, asserting that his celebrity crush is Hollywood personality, model, and reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian. Replying to a fan's question about who his celebrity crush is, the 30-year-old tweeted:

"Kim Kardashian"

Danis' revelation elicited many hilarious reactions from the MMA community. Some Twitter (X) users responded by jesting that they believed he had a crush on Nina Agdal.

Others mocked him by indicating that a potential relationship between him and Kardashian is unlikely and that she probably doesn't even know him. One fan tweeted:

"Idk you seem pretty obsessed with Nina"

Furthermore, a few other fans mockingly insinuated that they lost respect for Danis after he disclosed that Kim Kardashian is his celebrity crush.

Others implied that the revelation makes 'El Jefe' come off as hypocritical, adding that there are significant similarities between Kardashian and Agdal's respective personal and professional lives.

Check out a few screenshots of the fan reactions to Danis' tweet below:

Dillon Danis' actions against Nina Agdal could jeopardize his fight with Logan Paul

Dillon Danis is booked to compete in his maiden boxing match against Logan Paul. Their fight is expected to serve as one of the two headlining matchups of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card on October 14, 2023.

While the Danis-Paul showdown is being touted as one of the most high-profile celebrity boxing clashes of the year, there's widespread speculation that it might fall apart.

In a recent series of tweets, Dillon Danis hinted that Nina Agdal's lawsuit against him is a ploy by Logan Paul since the latter doesn't want to fight him. On the contrary, Paul has cited Danis' reputation for withdrawing from fights and accused him of making excuses to pull out of their fight.

Considering the variables at play, rumors are rife that Danis could withdraw from the fight sooner rather than later and that Paul would box the official backup fighter Mike Perry instead.