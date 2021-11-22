"If we do that again, I think I'll win" - Ben Askren says flying knee KO loss to Jorge Masvidal was a fluke; claims 'Gamebred' knows he'd lose if they fought again

Ben Askren believes his loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 was a fluke and that he'd definitely win if they fought again at the time. Masvidal knocked Askren out cold with a devastating flying knee within just five seconds of the opening round of their welterweight duel back in 2019. It was also the fastest knockout in UFC history and turned 'Gamebred' into a superstar.

Looking back at the fight, Ben Askren said he didn't really get beaten by Masvidal but got caught with the flying knee by surprise. If they were to fight again, 'Funky' envisions getting his hand raised in the end. According to Askren, even Masvidal was aware of the same and didn't want to take the fight initially.

Ben Askren claimed that he had to initiate trash talk and make things personal with Masvidal to get 'Gamebred' to sign up for the fight. While on the the Lex Fridman Podcast, Askren had this to say:

"He got one f***ing move on me. It's not he beat me and if we do that again I think I win at that point in my life, for sure. I think I win way more times than I lose. He knew that too, that's why he didn't sign the bout agreement and that's why I had to taunt him and why he got so mad because I had to continue to taunt him in order to get him to sign."

Check out the full interview with Ben Askren below:

Ben Askren's UFC stint didn't go as he'd have wanted it to

Ben Askren is currently retired and is unlikely to ever step inside the octagon again. The former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion made his octagon debut at UFC 235 against Robbie Lawler. Although he won the fight via submission, Askren went on to lose his next two fights in the promotion and announced his retirement thereafter.

Askren also competed in a professional boxing match with Jake Paul back in April this year. While the entire MMA community hoped Askren would be able to derail Paul's hype train, 'Funky' succumbed to a first round knockout loss against 'The Problem Child'.

