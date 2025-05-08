“If we can do it, you can do it” - Jordan Estupinan inspires fellow Colombians to chase their dreams

Undefeated Muay Thai sensation Jordan Estupinan hopes that his story will help inspire others from his country to work hard and follow their dreams.

Estupinan took another step toward superstardom at ONE Fight Night 31 this month, securing a unanimous decision victory over Ali Saldoev, extending his unbeaten record to an impressive 9-0, including back-to-back wins under the ONE Championship banner.

After another solid showing on martial arts' biggest global stage, Estupinan had a message for those back in Colombia still trying to achieve their own goals.

"I want you to remember to follow your dreams," Estupinan said. "My brother, my teacher, myself. We are following our dreams. We are here in this huge company.

"So you can do it. If we can do it, you can do it, guys. Vamos. Let's go."

Johan Estupinan hopes to be as amazing as his brother

Of course, Johan Estupinan isn't the only ONE Championship standout who carries his last name.

Also on the roster is Johan Estupinan, Jordan's brother, who, like him, carries an undefeated record in his professional Muay Thai career.

Johan Estupinan is a sensational 27-0 overall, with his last five victories coming inside the Circle.

While Johan Estupinan hopes that the people will find some inspiration from his success, it's clear that Johan is finding plenty of his own motivation through his brother.

"What I can promise you is that next time it's going to be amazing," Johan Estupinan added. "Very good show. I want to be as amazing as my brother. So, you know, that's the standard."

Just how far can the Estupinan brothers go? Only time will tell.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

