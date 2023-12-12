"If you consider yourself a patriot, you should be drinking gallons of Bud Light” - Dana White explains $100M Anheuser Busch deal to Tucker Carlson

Dana White recently doubled down on the UFC-Bud Light deal and expressed unwavering support for Anheuser Busch.

While speaking to journalist Tucker Carlson, the UFC CEO explained the massive $100M deal and brought up that the beer company is more aligned with American consumers than any other beer company. He mentioned that Americans who have adopted an America-first mindset should be drinking plenty of Bud Light:

"If you consider yourself a patriot, you should be drinking gallons of Bud Light...You should have Bud Light drums stacked in your garage and drinking it right out of the keg. They are way more aligned with you than most of these other beer companies are. That I guarantee you. Take it from somebody who's in the know, who does business with beer companies." [h/t TMZ Sports via Tucker Carlson Network]

Dana White initially received backlash from his fans for his decision to partner with the beer company, but that hasn't stopped him from promoting their brand and making detractors aware of initiatives that Anheuser Busch supports. He mentioned that he isn't bothered by the criticism and will continue to do business with companies that he is personally aligned with, saying:

"I don't care what people [think]. I know who I am, I know what I stand for, I know what I believe in, and the people who are close to me know, and I'm on the right side of this, believe me when I tell you."

It remains to be seen whether Dana White's support and the UFC-Bud Light deal will result in a more positive public perception toward Anheuser Busch.

Check out the full video below:

Dana White shares his thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE

Dana White has been a big supporter of CM Punk since his foray into MMA and recently shared his thoughts on the pro wrestling star returning to WWE, who operates under the TKO banner along with the UFC.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, the UFC CEO opened up about Punk's much-talked-about surprise WWE return at Survivor Series. He mentioned that he sent the former UFC fighter a text and noted that he was thrilled to see him back in WWE, saying:

"It was amazing. I texted and congratulated him, it was incredible...I've had nothing but a great relationship with him since the day we met...He's a super nice guy. He's one of the easiest people I've ever dealt with."

