"If delusional was a person" - Fans react as "entitled" Themba Gorimbo claims he won't have to fight through the rankings to get a title shot in 2024

Themba Gorimbo has quickly caused some of his fans to sour on him. After scoring a stunning first-round knockout over Pete Rodriguez, the Zimbabwean welterweight took part in the post-event press conference, during which he overshadowed his UFC Vegas 85 triumph by calling for an unrealistic path to a title shot in 2024.

He asserted that he will fight for the UFC welterweight title this year, but given his unranked status, it seems more than unlikely. Still, it is Gorimbo's opinion that he can do so by stepping in on short notice against a top 10 opponent in need of a foe, with a possible victory catapulting him into title contention.

A clip of the presser, which also consisted of him claiming to have a massive platform, drew a wave of reactions from fans on X, many of whom scoffed at his suggestion. One fan found Gorimbo's claims so outrageous that he jokingly accused him of smoking hallucinogenics. He said:

"What is he SMOKING"

Another even characterized him as delusional.

"If delusional was a person"

Another fan even went as far as mocking Gorimbo's dubious claim to superstardom by calling for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to retake the house he had gifted him:

"Bro thinks he's got the Rock privilege, he should take that house back"

Meanwhile, others reminded Gorimbo of his prior poor performances:

"Man got finished byAJ Fletcher, beats Pete Rodriguez and is acting like he's going to fight for the title... no way he even gets a ranked opponent next fight"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

A title shot is a bold call for anyone, especially given Gorimbo's unremarkable record of 11 wins and four losses. Furthermore, at 33 years old and welterweight, he is closer to his decline than his prime. But Gorimbo is nothing if not confident, especially after such a spectacular win.