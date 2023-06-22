"If you'd died, I wouldn't be as emotional" - UFC star Sean O'Malley gets real with elder brother about his drug addiction and strained relationship

Sean O'Malley rekindled his relationship with his long lost brother Mykel O'Malley on his latest podcast.

The UFC bantamweight fighter has two brothers, Mykel O'Malley and Daniel O'Malley. While Daniel was a school-level basketball and football player, his eldest brother was always in trouble. Mykel got into drugs and alcohol and it came to a point where 'Sugar' had to distance himself from his brother and act like he did not exist:

"I completely detached from having an older brother. I was like, this m*********er is going to die. Every time dad calls me, it's something Mykel's this, Mykel's that. I remember for years, like I didn't talk to you. I made it to where if dad called me and said you'd died, I wouldn't have been as emotional because I hadn't talked to you for so long and you were so f***ed up."

Sean O'Malley also went on to say he never had a really good relationship with his elder brother anyway because of the four-year age difference. It still surprises 'Sugar' to see his brother alongside him and attending Thanksgiving dinner's together feels unreal because of all that his elder brother has done and been through.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 31:06 onwards):

Chito Vera gives his prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling

Chito Vera is not impressed with Sean O'Malley getting the title shot against Aljamain Sterling. The Ecuadorian is in the same division as 'Sugar' and he does not think O'Malley's resume warrants a title shot. According to Vera, the American has not fought anyone significant and his 'one-punch' knockout schtick will only last him so long:

"But how good is he? Like, who (has) he beat? Who has he been in a fight with? That one-punch thing won't last forever, we say it with Johny Hendricks, maybe three or four fights and after that...Once you fight a better caliber of guys, it just doesn't happen like that. And on paper, it's hard to think O'Malley is going to win. But, he could and that will only benefit me."

Take a look at the clip:

Vera is one of the best fighters in the division and he believes he can get a title shot soon. He lost his last fight to Cory Sandhagen via split decision earlier this year.

