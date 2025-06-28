  • home icon
  "If the fight was done" - Jon Jones disputes Dana White's claim, says Tom Aspinall matchup never reached finish line

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jun 28, 2025 00:33 GMT
Jon Jones (left) disagrees with Dana White
Jon Jones (left) disagrees with Dana White's claim regarding Tom Aspinall fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC icon Jon Jones disputed Dana White's claim, saying his fight against Tom Aspinall was agreed.

Aspinall was crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion after Jones announced his retirement from the UFC, putting the drama to bed once and for all. The UFC attempted to book the Jones vs. Aspinall fight multiple times; however, Jones' reported refusal caused significant delays in the division.

'Bones' took to social media to contradict White's statements by saying that the fight against Aspinall was never a done deal. He further clarified that the UFC asked him to reconsider his decision multiple times.

"If the fight was done, trust me, I would be fighting. Did we start negotiating at one point? Yes, but if I was never done. My job at the time was to sit back and be quiet about it, and that's exactly what I did. I was enjoying my life. That should've been obvious to you guys."
Jones added:

"I was told 1000 times to just reconsider and give it more time. That's the truth."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach explains why Jon Jones is not the greatest fighter of all time

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez, has weighed in on whether Jon Jones can be considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

During a recent episode of the Javier & Mo Show, Mendez stated that Jones isn't his pick for the MMA GOAT due to his antics outside the octagon. He said:

"He could be the greatest but he isn't only because of what he did [outside of fighting]. I don't consider what he did as something of a great fighter. Muhammad Ali to me is the greatest in boxing because of what he did outside of the boxing not just in [the sport], what he did outside. And Jones, if you measure it on what he did in the octagon, yeah I'd have to say he's the greatest of all time."
Mendez added:

"But I don't measure him by that. I measure him by everything, his failed drug tests and everything else he did. So for me, he's not the greatest."

Check out Javier Mendez' comments below (4:50):

