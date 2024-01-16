"If you go here, this is what I'll do" - Former UFC title challenger defends Sean Strickland over comments about stabbing Dricus Du Plessis

Anthony Smith tried to decipher the reasoning behind Sean Strickland’s extreme reaction to Dricus Du Plessis’s comments on his childhood trauma.

Strickland is one of the most polarizing figures in the world of MMA Many have speculated that his outspoken nature might be a direct result of his difficult upbringing.

Du Plessis visibly irked Strickland when he brought up his childhood trauma at the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference. The rivalry between them intensified after the incident and Strickland recently threatened to stab Du Plessis if he brought up the topic again.

The UFC middleweight champion has received fan backlash for threatening Du Plessis as he has launched personal attacks on fellow fighters on numerous occasions.

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith shared his thoughts on the ongoing beef. Smith stated that he believes Strickland’s reaction was justified because Du Plessis’s comments were more serious than the verbal jabs Strickland had aimed at other fighters.

“Talking about someone’s trauma like that or the abuse that they suffered as a child, I think we have gone past talking about a wife who put herself in the public eye by writing a book about the things she wrote about and then marrying a young athlete.”

‘Lionheart’ thinks that childhood trauma might be the only topic that Strickland may not want to use for entertainment. He then went on to hypothesize the hidden meaning behind Strickland’s remarks, saying:

“I think that’s what Sean is saying. You can talk all you want. But if you go here, this is what I’ll do.”

Catch the discussion below [39:55]:

Dricus Du Plessis has no animosity towards Sean Strickland

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Dricus Du Plessis clarified his stance on his heated rivalry with Sean Strickland. The 30-year-old said that he only stated facts while referring to Strickland’s childhood trauma and had no intention to joke about it.

He added:

“Obviously, it’s terrible that it happened to him, but it did. Don’t project onto others what you don’t want to happen to you. That’s the way it is. He disrespected me, disrespected my coach, and I won’t let that slide. So take that and now we’re on a clean page. We start over. It’s strictly business. Nothing’s personal."

Catch Du Plessis’s comments below[12:12]:

The rivalry will be settled on Jan. 20, 2024, as Strickland will attempt the first defense of his middleweight title reign against Du Plessis at UFC 297. The event will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.