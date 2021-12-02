"If he's gonna butter up Dana White" - Henry Cejudo believes Conor McGregor could fight for a title in 2022

Henry Cejudo stated he wouldn't be surprised if Conor McGregor got a title shot in 2022 despite having lost his last two fights to Dustin Poirier.

During a recent episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show, Cejudo said that McGregor's star power could land him a shot at the UFC lightweight title in 2022. He added that both Dana White and the champion at the time would probably agree to the bout because of how lucrative it would be:

"If he's going to butter up Dana White, he might get the title shot. Think about it. He hasn't won a fight at lightweight since he beat Eddie Alvarez. He's the cash cow and the blue-eyed devil. He's going to sneak in there. Whoever gets the belt will also have a say and they'll want that payday. If Conor is healthy, it really could happen," said Cejudo.

The Olympic gold medalist said that even if Dana White appeared reluctant at first, he would eventually cave in and give the Irishman an opportunity to fight for the belt.

Catch Cejudo talking about a potential title fight for McGregor here:

At the UFC 264 post-fight press conference, White stated that he would be open to a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier due to how their trilogy ended. McGregor's unfortunate leg injury cut the fight short at the end of the first round.

If Poirier can win the lightweight championship from Charles Oliveira, things might line up perfectly for McGregor.

Michael Bisping doesn't believe Conor McGregor deserves a title shot

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping said that Conor McGregor shouldn't get a title shot after only winning one out of his last four fights:

"Yeah, McGregor, title fight next. I don't know, maybe he could. It wouldn't be that craziest thing to ever happen, let's be honest, the man is a f***ing mega-star so maybe... I doubt it, I doubt it very much but obviously I assume it was just a tweet. But you can't look at that like it's gospel. Obviously, that's what Conor McGregor wants... it's not gonna happen, but if it does happen, it wouldn't blow my mind either. The guy has lost three of the last four I believe, so there's no way the guy is coming back for a title shot," said Bisping.

Here's the clip of Michael Bisping discussing the possibility of Conor McGregor landing a title shot:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The UFC has a track record of making the most lucrative fights. With this in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to see Conor McGregor challenge for the lightweight title, especially if Dustin Poirier is the champion.

Edited by Jack Cunningham