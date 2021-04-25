"If you got a problem, see me in the streets" - Mike Perry wants to fight Jake Paul's crony, J'Leon Love.

Following his knockout win over Ben Askren, Jake Paul has been called out by a number of current and former boxers as well as mixed martial artists.

The clout surrounding the YouTuber-turned-boxer of late has worked out perfectly in favor of his close friends and teammates as well, who are regularly seen at his side in his training videos. One such personality is J'Leon Love, who himself happens to be a professional boxer with 24 wins.

Mike Perry has now joined the list of fighters who have been calling Jake Paul and his teammates out, and issued a challenge to J'Leon Love on Twitter.

Let me fight @JLeonLove — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 24, 2021

In the usual manner in which Jake Paul and Co. disregard almost every professional athlete that they cross paths with, J'Leon Love replied that it would be 'suicide' for Mike Perry to fight him and he is better off not doing that to himself.

😂🤣 Mike please bro I watched Jake beat the shit out of you. Please don’t do that to yourself. Suicide. Trust me bro. I like you at that. I met your family and all don’t do that to yourself kid. https://t.co/T4u7LZcAPB — J'Leon Love (@JLeonLove) April 24, 2021

In response, 'Platinum' went on to send a message to the likes of J'Leon Love and the rest, stating his UFC record which he claims to be 20-2. In reality, he has lost a few more fights than that.

15 ufc fights in 4 years and I lost 2. My record 20-2. I fight the best of the best. Fuck the rest. If you got a problem see me in the streets bitch. Y’all disgust me, fn wit extended clip don’t try to rush me, I hear em say I such n such but you ain’t gonna touch me ! #Platinum — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 24, 2021

Mike Perry slammed Jake Paul for calling their sparring session 'light work'

Mike Perry first came up in the conversation surrounding Jake Paul when Dustin Poirier suggested that 'The Problem Child' fight 'Platinum' next. J'Leon Love tweeted claiming "Jake already f***ed him up in the gym", following which Jake Paul himself posted a video, calling Perry 'light work'.

Advertisement

He was light work



In his own words “you kicked my ass”



I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober https://t.co/SnkbdjidMb pic.twitter.com/QXk9hjYGQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Mike Perry did not take kindly to Jake Paul's words.

In an enraged rant on social media, Mike Perry blasted Jake Paul, calling him a 'spoiled brat'. He also shared an actual clip of sparring where it did not look like he took a lot of beating from the YouTuber.

Advertisement

Whether Mike Perry gets to fight him or not, Jake Paul is getting the best he could have hoped for out of the Triller Fight Club match with Ben Askren. Not only did he walk out with a win and a fat paycheck, but all the popular eyes of the combat sports world are now on him.

Among the people Jake Paul has hinted at possibly fighting next are UFC greats Nate Diaz and Daniel Cormier. Boxing star Tommy Fury, brother of Tyson Fury, has also expressed his interest in fighting Jake Paul.