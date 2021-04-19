Jake Paul reveals PPV sales and revenue figures for the Triller Fight Club event

Jake Paul has taken to social media to reveal the number of pay-per-views sold and revenue generated by the Triller Fight Club event.

The Problem Child fought Ben Askren in the much-hyped, highly-anticipated main event of the Triller card and came out victorious with a first-round knockout over the MMA veteran.

Jake Paul shared on Instagram that the event sold 1.5 million pay-per-view buys and made north of $75 million overall.

Both Jake Paul and Ben Askren will be taking home percentages of the revenue generated on top of their guaranteed disclosed paychecks. It was revealed earlier by Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission that Jake Paul was getting paid $690,000 for the fight, while his opponent Ben Askren was pocketing half a million dollars.

The highest fight purse of the night went to former WBA light-welterweight champion Regis Prograis, who received $850,000 for fighting Ivan Redkach, who earned $250,000.

Jake Paul has started calling out UFC stars once again post his victory over Ben Askren

Jake Paul's last fight before his bout with Ben Askren was against former NBA star Nate Robinson. It took place in November 2020 on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. That event sold more than 1.6 million pay-per-view buys and generated over $80 million in pay-per-view revenue.

After his victory over Robinson, Paul proceeded to call out a number of MMA fighters, including Conor McGregor and Ben Askren, from where the seeds of his fight against Askren were sowed.

Jake Paul could not get Conor McGregor's attention but managed to book a fight against Ben Askren, the outcome of which turned out to be in Jake's favor.

Having gone through Askren, Jake Paul has now set his eyes on other UFC stars and has already called out some pretty big names.

Speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn post-fight, Jake Paul claimed that the Conor McGregor fight is a much more realistic possibility now that he has a win over a former MMA champion.

Paul also called out Nate Diaz on Twitter, claiming he would knock out the Stockton native in three rounds.

Nate Diaz gets KO’d in 3🤐 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul responded to Dustin Poirier's suggestion that he should fight Mike Perry next with a video where Platinum himself shakes Paul's hand and says, "Good job Jake, you kicked my a**."

In the same tweet, Jake stated that he wants to fight Dustin Poirier instead.

He was light work



In his own words “you kicked my ass”



I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober https://t.co/SnkbdjidMb pic.twitter.com/QXk9hjYGQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul has also called out Daniel Cormier - a former two-division UFC champion and one of the Octagon greats - in a more disrespectful manner.