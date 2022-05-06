"If you heard I'm an a**hole, I probably was" - Israel Adesanya shares video of fan interaction on the street  

Israel Adesanya has shared a video of him interacting with fans on the street. The clip shows a touching moment between the middleweight champion and two fans who have asked for a photo.

It provides a nice insight into moments that aren't often captured on film. 'The Last Stylebender' is relaxing on a bench with a drink and is asked for a picture by two young fans. The champion clearly appreciated the manner in which they approached him, leading to his post on social media:

"If you heard I'm an a**hole, I probably was. But they probably came at me entitled and expecting me to do whatever they want, asking me questions like they're TMZ. All I ask for is respect and courtesy, I will only reflect what you give me... I'm human."

An obvious reference to his treatment in the past, Israel Adesanya has a simple message for anyone who approaches him outside of the octagon. If you treat him with respect, he will treat you with respect.

This isn't the first time Adesanya's interactions with his fans have been caught on camera. During an open workout at UFC 243, the New Zealander hopped into the crowd to take pictures and chat to his fans. 'Izzy' even handed out some of his MMA gear to fans that he had spoken to.

Israel Adesanya to face Jared Cannonier next

'The Last Stylebender' has seemingly cleared his division and has already defeated No.1-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker twice. So, who is next for a champion who remains undefeated at the weight class? All signs point to Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya has previously expressed interest in fighting 'The Killa Gorilla'. The middleweight champion admitted to messaging Cannonier, offering him a title shot if he could defeat 'The Reaper'.

Cannonier would ultimately come up short against the former champion, but has since had two impressive performances inside the octagon and finds himself on a two-fight winning streak.

In a video on his YouTube channel in February, Adesanya confirmed his plans to fight 'The Killa Gorilla' in June this year:

"Fight in June. Fight Jared in June... I look forward to that fight and I like that fresh meat. That excites me."

