Jared can make Adesanya uncomfortable - Robert Whittaker previews potential Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier fight

Israel Adesanya may likely face Jared Cannonier in his next title defense. After clearing out the division and beating No.1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker twice, 'The Last Stylebender' will likely fight 'The Killa Gorilla'.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was asked about the potential fight between Adesanya and Cannonier. Having fought both men, Whittaker is perhaps the best person to preview this fight between two dynamic strikers. 'Bobby Knuckles' said:

"I think Jared's definitely got a chance. He's an absolute killer and you can see in the fights that he's been in that he's the type of guy that'll go out on his shield. That's a dangerous guy... but if you have to look at this stylistically on paper, Adesanya is just fast and rangy, and will be able to keep him at the end of his jab - that's what I did to Jared. I stayed away, played on the outside... and that's Adesanya's fight game."

Whittaker highlighted that Israel Adesanya would most likely be favored to win but explained how Jared Cannonier could potentially turn the tide in his favor:

"Adesanya's would definitely be the favorite... he's got a bit of a speed advantage and reach and range, but Jared can definitely like turn it into a dog fight, make it rough and rugged and get in there, and make him uncomfortable."

Watch the segment and interview below:

Israel Adesanya has been eyeing fight against Jared Cannonier for a long time now

When the Nigerian-born Kiwi champion dominantly defended his title against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, many wondered who would be next, given how well 'Izzy' had cleaned out the division. However, Adesanya already had his sights set on a potential fresh challenge.

Jared Cannonier was slated to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 254. Adesanya promised in his post-fight octagon interview at UFC 253 that if Cannonier beat Whittaker, he'd get a shot at middleweight gold.

However, 'The Reaper' put on a clinic and beat 'The Killa Gorilla' comfortably, even though Cannonier almost mounted a comeback in the final round. Fast forward to UFC 271, and Israel Adesanya beat Robert Whittaker in their rematch. Jared Cannonier beat a surging Derek Brunson on the same card, and Adesanya proceeded to call out 'The Killa Gorilla' as his next challenger.

There isn't an official date for the fight yet, but seeing how Adesanya likes to stay active, it will most likely happen this year.

