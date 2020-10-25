Robert Whittaker defeats Jared Cannonier in UFC 254 co-main event

Robert Whittaker put on a stellar performance to defeat Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of UFC 254. In what just might be the best fight of the night, Robert Whittaker showcased better striking to get the unanimous decision win over Cannonier.

The fight began, as expected, at a fast rate with Jared Cannonier starting with switching stances and landing outside leg kicks and decent jabs. Robert Whittaker, however, got his rhythm soon landing several stinging jabs throughout the round.

The second round was similar and Robert Whittaker landed his signature leg kick - straight right combination while mixing up his striking beautifully.

Robert Whittaker landed a solid head kick in the third round which dropped Cannonier and the former champion immediately started vicious ground and pound attack on his opponent.

He nearly got a submission locked in but Jared Cannonier displayed his toughness and got back on his feet. And while Jared had a late surge by landing a solid right of his own, Robert Whittaker weathered the storm to get the nod on judges’ scorecards.

Robert Whittaker set to fight Israel Adesanya for the Middleweight Championship

The co-main event was slated as the fight to determine the next opponent for Israel Adesanya’s UFC middleweight championship.

Robert Whittaker had lost the title to the current champion Adesanya in October 2019 and would love a chance at redemption against the Kiwi.

Adesanya, after his last win against Paulo Costa, had shown interest in fighting Jared Cannonier but the former champion Whittaker seems to have put a wrench in that plan for the middleweight champion