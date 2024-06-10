"If I disappointed you, I'm sorry" - Tawanchai apologizes to his fans after defending Muay Thai belt against Jo Nattawut

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai didn't have much to say following his latest world title defense.

The champ closed the show at ONE 167 in what ended up being a somewhat controversial end to the night.

In the main event inside the Impact Arena, he looked to answer some questions by beating Jo Nattawut for a second time.

The pair last met at ONE Fight Night 15 in kickboxing rules where he got his hand raised as many made the argument for Nattawut winning the decision.

It was a similar state of affairs this past weekend where at the end of five rounds, many felt like the decision could easily go either way.

The champion retained but it was clear that many of the fans in attendance didn't see the fight this way and they made their feelings known.

Of course, the Muay Thai king isn't in charge of scoring the fight and so in response to the criticism he faced at the moment, all he could do was apologize to those who were disappointed:

"I really have nothing to say other than if I disappointed you, I'm sorry. And for all the fans who came here to support me, thank you!"

ONE 167 was a strange night for Tawanchai

When reflecting on June 7 from the standpoint of Tawanchai, it was certainly a mixed night all in all.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion started the fight extremely well with many expecting him to make a statement against Nattawut now that they were competing under his preferred rule set.

However, 'Smokin' Jo was able to find a way back into the fight in the later rounds despite this contest being very different from their previous meeting.

It was by no means his best performance under the ONE Championship banner but at the same time, the challenger deserves huge credit for his ability to produce another highly competitive contest with the world champion.

ONE 167 is available to watch back in full for free via Prime Video for US and Canadian fans.

