Tawanchai acknowledges respect coming from Jo Nattawut: “But the fight has to go on”

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand says early criticism regarding his lackluster performance against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut last October fueled his desire to score an impressive victory in their rematch.

But after Nattawut's high praise of the 25-year-old phenom, Tawanchai says he feels bad about having to beat 'Smokin Jo' to a pulp this weekend. However, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative says 'the fight has to go on'.

Speaking at the official ONE 167 press conference yesterday, Tawanchai says it's just business when he steps in the Circle with his Thai contemporary.

The 25-year-old stated:

"Jo Nattawut has said many good things about me, now I feel bad, I don’t wanna fight Jo anymore. But the fight has to go on, and I think that fighting in Muay Thai ruleset will be much more entertaining than in kickboxing."

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold against no.3-ranked contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the main event at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs this Friday night, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Tawanchai says he was shocked at how competitive Jo Nattawut was in first fight: "I never believed Jo can be this strong"

Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai was taken for a loop in his first encounter with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut last October.

It was a close three-round fight that ended in favor of the PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative via unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old admits he was shocked at how formidable Nattawut was.

Tawanchai said:

"The past fight was in kickboxing, I believe Jo was unexpectedly good. I never believed that Jo can be this strong."