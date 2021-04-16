'If I don't get this win, they might cut me' - TJ Brown reveals how he intends to beat Kai Kamaka at UFC Vegas 25

UFC featherweight TJ Brown intends to finish his opponent Kai Kamaka in the UFC Vegas 25 showdown on May 1. Brown is confident that he will dominate his opponent when they meet inside the UFC octagon in Las Vegas.

During an exclusive interview with John Hyon Ko of Sportskeeda, TJ Brown acknowledged the fighting spirit of Kamaka but expressed supreme confidence in his ability to finish the Hawaiian on May 1st. TJ Brown believes he has made the necessary changes to his training and has the octagon experience to put on a spectacular performance against Kai Kamaka.

"At this point, I've had the experience. I've been in the octagon twice now, I've felt that. I've had a full camp this time. I've made some changes that were necessary. Yeah, I am going out there with a lot of confidence. Also, a bit of a chip on my shoulder man. If I don't get this win, they might cut me you know. So I am going in there with the intensity to take this guy's head off man and show these guys that I belong," TJ Brown said.

TJ Brown and Kai Kamaka are slated to fight on UFC Vegas 25. The event is scheduled to take place on May 1, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by the light heavyweight contender's fight between No.3 ranked Dominick Reyes and No.5 ranked Jiri Prochazka.

TJ Brown does not leave his fights in the judges hands

TJ Brown (14-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC) earned his UFC contract by defeating Dylan Lockard with an arm-triangle choke in Dana White's contender series in August 2019. Brown possesses a well-rounded game and he is an instinctive finisher. 13 out of TJ Brown's 14 professional MMA wins have come by the way of a finish (9 submissions, 4 knockouts). However, like for most of us, the year 2020 did not go well for Brown. The Arkansas native suffered two straight losses in the UFC against Jordan Griffin and Danny Chavez in 2020.

TJ Brown (14-6) weathers a first-round knockdown and a point deduction, dominating from then on to tap Dylan Lockard late by third-round arm triangle choke! Now 4-0 in 2019, the Arkansan has stopped each of his foes this year. He has finished 13, nine by sub (six via ATC). #DWCS pic.twitter.com/YW6UHV4d2I — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) August 28, 2019

It's not uncommon for fighters to come up short in the first few appearances on the biggest stage of MMA. Fighters like Carlos Condit, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, and Anthony Pettis went on to climb the championship ladder after dropping their first showings in the UFC octagon.

Brown's opponent Kai Kamaka (8-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) made his UFC debut with a fight of the night performance against Tony Kelley at UFC 252 in August 2020. His last fight was a second-round TKO loss to Jonathan Pierce in November 2020.

The fight between TJ Brown and Kai Kamaka is an interesting stylistic matchup. It has all the ingredients to win the fight of the night honors. Both fighters will attempt to get back in the win column by subduing their opponent at UFC Vegas 25.