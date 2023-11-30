'If I go out there and destroy Khamzat, what’s really left?’ - Dricus Du Plessis entertains moving to light heavyweight if he beats Sean Strickland 

Dricus Du Plessis is set to take on newly crowned champion Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297 in January.

The South African's victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 appeared to have set up a clash with then-champion Israel Adesanya. But an injury forced Du Plessis out of the potential clash at UFC 293, with Strickland taking his place.

'Tarzan' caused one of the biggest upsets in title fight history as he dominated the former champion for all five rounds on his way to a unanimous decision win. An immediate rematch with Adesanya was ruled out following the announcement that he would be taking a break from MMA.

Khamzat Chimaev, who defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, appeared likely to face Strickland next. But an injury sustained by Chimaev in the bout with Usman meant that Dricus Du Plessis was announced as Strickland's next opponent.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'Stillknocks' shed light on a potential move to light heavyweight, should he win the title at UFC 297. He said:

"I would still love to fight Israel Adesanya. It would be my first choice as a [title] defense... But I'm assuming Khamzat's the guy that they're going to try and push."

Dricus Du Plessis continued:

"It's all gonna come down to who I beat and how I make it look. If I go out there and absolutely destroy Khamzat, what's really left? If I go out there and beat Israel Adesanya after becoming champion - he's wiped out the whole division. The two guys who wiped out the division was Whittaker and Adesanya, and beating those two guys doesn't really leave any room left."

Watch the video below from 33:25:

Dricus Du Plessis says people don't understand the difference between him and Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya was dethroned by Sean Strickland in spectacular fashion at UFC 293.

Many expected the former champion to have his way with Strickland on the feet, but 'Tarzan' proved all his doubters wrong as he dominated the striking exchanges for all five-rounds.

Dricus Du Plessis will now take on Strickland at UFC 297, and during the aforementioned interview with Submission Radio, he was asked who was a tougher matchup between Adesanya and 'Tarzan'.

'Stillknocks' pointed to the former champion's grappling skills as the defining factor, saying this:

"The Izzy fight is a fight where I honestly believe that I would have grabbed him and I would have manhandled him, to be honest. I think I would have gotten, even in a clinch, I know he has good takedown defense, but I don't think people understand the difference between myself and Israel Adesanya." [23:58-24:20]