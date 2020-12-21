'If I knock Conor McGregor out the UFC looks like a joke' - Jake Paul on why Dana White won't allow the fight

YouTube star Jake Paul has asserted that the reason why Dana White has ruled out his potential fight with Conor McGregor is because doesn't want his promotion to look like a joke, in case Paul knocks McGregor out.

The 23-year-old YouTuber has been incessantly calling out the former UFC lightweight champion to a fight, but McGregor is yet to respond.

Paul knocked out NBA star Nate Robinson in a boxing match last month, following which the YouTuber straightaway called out the 'Notorious' to a fight.

YouTube star Jake Paul knocks out ex-NBA star Nate Robinson in fight https://t.co/YcyhJ3Ul1C pic.twitter.com/zgI6R4v7qQ — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul says Dana White and Conor McGregor are scared

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Jake Paul stated that Conor McGregor hasn't issued a response yet because he is scared to fight him. Paul added that if he knocks out McGregor, the whole of UFC will like "clowns," which is why Dana White does not want this fight to come to fruition.

"(Conor McGregor is) Scared to lose. I think Dana White is feeling like what happens if Jake Paul lands that lucky punch, knocks Conor McGregor out, and now the whole UFC looks like a clown," said Paul.

Paul recently released a video in which he hurled abuse at McGregor and his wife. He also claimed that his team sent a $50 million contract to McGregor to accept the fight.

When asked about the authenticity of the claim, Paul revealed that he is backed by "real estate commercial billionaires" and proceeded to show an e-mail as proof of funds.

"We are talking to his (Conor McGregor) team. He looked at my DM on Instagram, but we are talking to his team and when we sent them the proof of funds, they were like put their tail between their a**, and they are were like, oh s**t this little crazy kid ain't playing."

The YouTuber has not only thrown shade at McGregor, but several other UFC superstars as well, including Nate Diaz and Chris Weidman.

Although the Irishman is yet to respond, UFC President Dana White has said that there is a "zero percent" chance of a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight to transpire. White jokingly added that he would rather have UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes knock Paul out.