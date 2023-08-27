“If I like it, I buy it all” – Self-professed ‘sneakerhead’ Rodtang reveals his guilty pleasure

When reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon isn’t busy kicking his opponents inside the Circle, he’s an avid collector of sneakers.

On September 22, ‘The Iron Man’ will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a Muay Thai battle years in the making as he is set to square off with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9. Both men have been linked to a superfight in the art of eight limbs for some time, but in a few short weeks, the fantasy fight will become a reality.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, Rodtang sat down for an interview with CUTZRADIO to discuss some of his hobbies outside of combat sports.

“I’m collecting sneakers, I really like sneakers,” Rodtang revealed. “If I like it, I buy it all. Like this pair, I got it when I’m walking on New York street. After this, I plan to go to Siam to look for a pair of shoes.”

‘The Iron Man’ goes into his world title defense with an undefeated record in Muay Thai under the ONE banner, scoring 12-straight wins, including victories over reigning world champions Jonathan Haggerty and Joseph Lasiri. Rodtang will attempt to add another ONE world titleholder to his hit list at ONE Friday Fights 34 this September.

His opponent, Superlek, has quickly established himself as one of the most formidable strikers in ONE Championship. With an 8-0 record in Muay Thai and another three victories in kickboxing, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is as versatile as they come.

Will Rodtang continue to reign supreme, or will Superlek hand ‘The Iron Man’ his first loss in Muay Thai competition at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22?

ONE Friday Fights airs live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

