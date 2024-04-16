"If I'm the No.1 contender, why I gotta take the risk?" - Arman Tsarukyan explains declining UFC's offer to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice

Arman Tsarukyan was able to establish himself as the No.1 contender in the lightweight division with his split decision victory over Charles Oliveira on the main card of UFC 300. Following the bout, 'Ahalkalakets' was reportedly offered the opportunity to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title at UFC 302, which is set for June 1, less than seven weeks away.

The No.4-ranked lightweight, who is bound to move up when the next rendition of the rankings are released, recently revealed why he turned down the fight, which would have required a quick turnaround. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Tsarukyan was asked if there was any truth to him being offered the bout, responding:

"Yeah, it's true. When I left the octagon, right away, Hunter [Campbell] came and said, 'June 1st, Islam'. I said, 'I've got to think' and the date was like seven weeks left and I can't jump too fast so I've got to rest a little bit and then have a camp. And if it was like June 20th or in the end of June, I would take that fight because I have at least ten weeks - two weeks rest and eight weeks for preparation."

Tsarukyan continued:

"And like, why I gotta take the same risk like I did first fight? It's the same thing, you know, short notice. I want to be ready and I want to have a full training camp. Why if I'm the No.1 contender so why I gotta take the risk? Of course, if I'm in top-ten and someone says before seven weeks, 'can you fight on June 1st?' Of course, I'm going to take the risk, but I just beat a former champion, Hall of Fame fighter and it doesn't make sense."

Tsarukyan made his promotional debut against Makhachev at UFC Fight Night 149 in April 2019 after taking the bout on short notice. While he lost the bout via unanimous decision, the fight was considered among the toughest tests the lightweight champion has faced, leading many to anticipate a potential rematch between the two.

Arman Tsarukyan's manager previously revealed Islam Makhachev fight offer

Arman Tsarukyan's manager was the first to disclose that he was offered the opportunity to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Speaking to Vadim Tikhomirov, Sayat Abdrakhmanov stated:

"The fight with Islam on June 1st was offered to us. This happened immediately after the fight. Well, before the fight there was an understanding that there was no point in going into a title fight with Islam on short notice, especially since the position of No.1-ranked contender had already been achieved."

Following the landmark UFC 300 card, Dana White announced that Makhachev would defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Abdrakhmanov added that there is now an understanding with the promotion that Tsarukyan will face the winner of the bout.

