“If these kids need lawyers I will pay” - Andrew Tate’s brother offers to help child fight back against school's gender identity policy

Tristan Tate, the younger brother of Andrew Tate, has recently offered to assist a 13-year-old student in opposing the school's gender identity policy.

A recent incident at Rye College in East Sussex, sparked a heated debate on the internet after a student refused to acknowledge her classmate's identification as a cat. The incident transpired during a Year 8 Life Education class when two students expressed skepticism over the idea that people can change their sex.

Over 4.4 million people have taken notice of the secret recording of the student's conversation with their teacher, which was posted on Twitter. An extensive discussion about gender identity and the power of education to foster diversity and acceptance has been sparked by the viral audio recording.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who are notorious for their controversial views, have been criticized in the past for their homophobic remarks. In light of their belief that young children should be shielded from divisive viewpoints, Tristan Tate took to Twitter and offered the student legal assistance, stating:

"If these kids need lawyers I will pay. Have their families comment under this tweet."

Tristan Tate further highlighted what he perceived as hypocrisy within the school's ideology system, where discussing about Andrew Tate and challenging the concept of diverse gender identities is discouraged. He wrote:

"Talking about Andrew Tate - banned in schools. Challenging the idea that your classmate is a biological cat - also banned. Do you see?"

Andrew Tate blames "lack of responsibilty" of American parents for school shootings

Andrew Tate has spoken out in the wake of yet another tragic mass shooting in the United States, laying some of the guilt at the feet of the killer's parents. From June 15th to June 18th, there were 18 public shootings reported in the United States, resulting in the loss of numerous lives.

Tate took to Twitter to share his thoughts on gun violence incidents in the United States, stating that families bear a piece of blame due to their lack of guidance. He railed against American families, citing issues like parental divorce and estrangement, as well as political enmity among extended families.

Tate posted a video on Twitter with the caption:

"Country - States - Cities - Towns - Communities - Families. It starts with the family. Family in the USA is absolutely broken. Mother and Father can't even stick together. Extended families hate each other over politics. Where are the cousins? Great uncles? Where is the guidance?"

