"If he makes a mistake, he's going to be staring up at the lights" - Aljamain Sterling warns Sean O'Malley to "take his own advice" at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are set to do battle for the bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 this weekend.

The matchup is a throwback to the early days of MMA, as the UFC 292 headliner will see the classic wrestler vs. striker clash.

O'Malley has previously been quoted as saying that 'Funk Master' cannot afford to make a mistake on fight night, otherwise 'Sugar' will "find Sterling's chin" with a strike. But Aljamain Sterling has now warned Sean O'Malley to follow his own advice.

Whist O'Malley has a clear striking advantage, Sterling's grappling superiority is equally evident, and should he get 'Sugar' to the ground it could be a long night for the title contender.

Aljamain Sterling was recently interviewed by ESPN MMA, where he responded to Sean O'Malley's comments with the following:

"I think he's right. But I don't make many mistakes. And if I do, they're mistakes that are more calculated than people think. Every time I step in there, I think a lot of people think that I make these mistakes, they watch tape, break me down and they all end up on the same side of a decision, or get finished. So I think for him, he should take his own advice. 'Cause if he makes a mistake, he's going to be staring up at the lights and he's gonna be watching the ref pull me off of him."

Watch the video below from 1:05:

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

A win for 'Funk Master' would see him tie T.J. Dillashaw's record for most wins in UFC bantamweight title fights (5). But Sterling would also become the first UFC bantamweight champion to defend the title four times in a row.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, a man that Aljamain Sterling hopes to fight in the future, recently shared his UFC 292 main event pick. Volkanovski believes that both men are capable of securing victory this weekend, and said this:

"I feel like it could definitely be a TKO [win] for Sean O'Malley. 'Cause his striking is that good. But I will lean towards Aljamain, I think he has a more safe way to victory..."

Watch the video below from 9:20: