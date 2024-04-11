"If he was here now we’d go for a beer” - Tyson Fury dismisses any real beef with Anthony Joshua following “dosser” comments

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are undoubtedly the biggest names in British boxing and arguably heavyweight boxing in general.

The pair have yet to face off inside the squared circle, and at this stage, it's unclear if they ever will. But that hasn't stopped them from trading words during interviews, with neither man appearing to be a massive fan of the other.

However, during a recent media appearance, the WBC champion denied that there was any beef between himself and Joshua.

Following his knockout win over Francis Ngannou in March, 'AJ' was asked about a potential clash with Fury in the future, to which Joshua replied by refusing to discuss 'The Gypsy King'.

His refusal to discuss his fellow countryman appeared to indicate a rift, which the 35-year-old's comments have now contradicted. During a recent interview with The Stomping Ground, 'The Gypsy King' said this:

"Has he ever said anything bad to me, like personal? Or me [to] him? I don't think so. If he was here now we'd go for a beer over there and a jam sandwhich. Or I'd take him out for fish and chips, and I'd take him back to my house and meet my kids and take a picture. You think there's bad blood between two boxers? Behave yourself."

Watch Tyson Fury's interview below from 10:30:

Eddie Hearns reveals if Anthony Joshua is the back-up for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's long-awaited heavyweight title clash is scheduled to take place on May 18.

But the fight has been re-scheduled twice, which begs the question, will there be a backup fighter for their upcoming clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia?

The fight was initially set to happen on Dec. 23 last year, but Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou in October saw him pick up more damage than he'd expected. The fight was then scheduled for Feb. 17th, before 'The Gypsy King' suffered a cut above his eye, forcing him out of the clash.

During a recent interview, Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed whether or not his client will be an emergency replacement for the clash in May. Hearn said this:

"We don't work off short notice 'round here. But we f***ing stay ready! Do you understand me? And 'AJ' is the most consistent performer I've ever seen in the sport."

Watch Hearn discuss replacements for Tyson Fury's fight below from 21:30:

