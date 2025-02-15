"If Pereira loses, he is gone" - UFC legend predicts major shake-up to Alex Pereira's future regardless of fight's outcome against Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira is gearing up for his fourth light heavyweight title defense at UFC 313 against No. 1 contender Magomed Ankalaev. Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, UFC legend Chael Sonnen predicted what could be a potential career move for the reigning light heavyweight champion after UFC 313.

Pereira is set to clash with Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Valley, with many analysts and fighters believing this could be his last fight at 205 pounds. Speculation is growing that he may move up to heavyweight in pursuit of a third UFC title.

On his YouTube channel, Sonnen predicted that after UFC 313, 'Poatan' might move to heavyweight if he loses to Ankalaev, highlighting how he previously moved up following his middleweight title loss to Israel Adesanya. The UFC Hall of Famer said:

"If Pereira wins, he's going to be looking for something else to do, and if Pereira loses, he is gone. I feel like many of you have forgotten how Pereira got to 205 lbs. He did not get to 205 by cleaning out 185. He got to 205 by losing at 185—that's what opened the door. No belt, no vacate, just a move right up.”

He reinforced his stance, asserting that regardless of the outcome against Ankalaev, Pereira will move to heavyweight. Sonnen also warned Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, saying:

“So no matter what happens after Ankalaev, things are going to be very different for Pereira. I predict he's moving up, and the ticking time bomb of Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall carrying this on and dragging this out reaches midnight as soon as Pereira is done with his piece of business with Ankalaev, win or lose.”

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below (8:14):

Many pundits consider Ankalaev one of Pereira's toughest challenges due to his grappling and wrestling skills. The Brazilian star has not yet been tested against that level of wrestling.

Alex Pereira calls on the UFC to create a super fight with Jon Jones

Jon Jones has expressed interest in a super-fight with Alex Pereira while showing no desire for a title unification bout with Tom Aspinall.

In a recent press conference, ‘Poatan’ asserted that he is eager to face ‘Bones’ and now it’s up to the UFC to make the fight happen. Pereira said:

“There is an interest. There is a potential. Even Jon Jones expressed himself. We wanted to do it. We want! Now, its up to the UFC to make it happen.”

