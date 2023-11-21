“If someone can feel connected, it would be worth it” – Angela Lee says opening up on past struggles can help others in need

In announcing her retirement at ONE Fight Night 14, Angela Lee is motivated by a different pursuit than competition at this stage in her career.

Following the passing of her younger sister Victoria, the former ONE atomweight MMA world champion hopes to use her experiences to benefit others.

Not only does she hope that through her non-profit organization, Fightstory, she can honor the memory of her sister, Angela Lee also hopes to use her own battles to aid others.

In telling her story and the demons that she has faced behind closed doors, ‘Unstoppable’ wants to help people who may feel like they’re alone.

During an interview with Hawaii News Now, she spoke about her main drive in wanting to share her experiences and provide a helping hand:

“I wanted that experience I went through to help someone else who may be going through the same thing and that was kind of my focus, and what I kept going back to was that I knew that this moment may be difficult for me may be uncomfortable, but if it can help just one person, if someone can feel connected to that, or it can help them in some way, then you know I thought that it would be worth it.”

Watch the full interview below:

Angela Lee: More than just your regular MMA warrior

While Angela Lee may no longer have competition to keep her motivated and constantly improving, she has found other things in her life that have the same effect.

Crucially, helping others and being the best possible mother to her daughter that she can be doesn’t come with the anxieties and pressure she faced as a world champion.

Her young family comes first, and in terms of her career, she believes she can impact and benefit more people by allowing her experiences to be a lesson for others.