ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio will have a tough task ahead of him when he defends his belt against Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks at ONE 164 this weekend.

Brooks is perhaps the most dangerous 125-pound wrestler the sport has ever seen - utilizing his strong takedowns and top game for near-perfect results.

Joshua Pacio is of the famed MMA stable Team Lakay, known for their insane explosiveness, cardio, and Wushu/kickboxing skills. A casual observer might assume that Pacio might have taken on more than he can handle against the grappling specialist once the fight hits the ground.

This couldn't be further from the truth, however, as the world champion insists that he has more than a few weapons regardless of where the fight goes. In an interview with YouTube channel JM Siasat's Sparring Sessions, Pacio shed some light on what he plans to showcase come December 3:

"Like what I’ve said, I’m not looking for a finish or a KO or submission. I’m looking to showcase the improved, well-rounded Joshua Pacio. If there’s a finish, I’ll get it. If there’s an opportunity to finish I’ll get it."

Gone are the days when having a really strong background in just one facet of MMA is enough to become the best. The sport has evolved so much now that you have to have competitive skills in every area of the sport just to be able to survive. A well-rounded game is not just required of world champion Joshua Pacio, but also of his challenger, Jarred Brooks.

Watch the full interview below:

Joshua Pacio says Jarred Brooks shouldn't underestimate him

In an interview with ONE Championship, the mild-mannered but confident ONE strawweight king Joshua Pacio had some words for the sharp-tongued Jarred Brooks.

In light of the American's trash-talking and brash proclamations that he will finish the world champion, Pacio gave a fair assessment of their match-up:

“I can say it won’t be easy for him to take the belt either. I’ve worked hard for this for many years. There can only be one winner in the fight, but I know no matter what, it won’t be easy for him. I’m extremely confident I can beat him and retain my world title.”

'The Passion' further revealed what could happen when he steps inside the circle with 'The Monkey God':

“I think it’s going to come down to the scrambles, finding the right timing, and picking my shots. I don’t mind trading with him, but I have to be smart about it. We’re going to come in very comfortable, wait patiently for opportunities, and just fight a smart fight with a good game plan. I have many weapons to knock him out.”

