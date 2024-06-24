Ikram Aliskerov gets candid about accepting Robert Whittaker fight on short notice: "This was destined for us"

Despite a first-round loss to Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov is keeping a healthy mindset and doesn't doubt the call he took to face 'The Reaper' on short notice. Aliskerov filled in the main event spot against Whittaker on short notice at UFC Saudi Arabia after illness forced Khamzat Chimaev out of the fight card.

While he had been touted as a future star by the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Dagestani couldn't last a full round against the former middleweight champion.

After clipping Aliskerov with a powerful overhand right, 'The Reaper' continued his onslaught, further dazing his opponent with a high kick. He then connected with an uppercut sending Aliskerov to the canvas.

A few more follow-up shots and the referee intervened and stopped the fight at 1:49 of Round 1.

Trending

Watch Robert Whittaker finish Ikram Aliskerov below:

Expand Tweet

Despite incurring his first UFC loss, Aliskerov doesn't regret taking on Whittaker on short notice. During a backstage interview following the fight, he said:

"We need to try. Think about it, if I had refused, I would have thought all my life, if I had agreed to fight Whittaker, what would've happened? Who knows? Therefore, we fighters, athletes are ready for anything. But in the future, we'll take risks into account and analyze everything... We are Muslims, we see everything as the will of the Almighty. Therefore, it was meant to be this way. It all happened spontaneously, it turns out, this was destined for us."

Catch Ikram Aliskerov's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Robert Whittaker wants to be title fight backup following win over Ikram Aliskerov

Robert Whittaker is eyeing middleweight gold following his win against Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

When asked by Daniel Cormier during the post-fight interview if he fancies being a backup for the upcoming middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, 'The Reaper' said:

"I'm healthy, I'm hearty. Let's go."

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments below:

Whittaker has fought Adesanya twice and du Plessis once during his UFC career, losing all three times. This record makes it probably unlikely that he'd be the first choice to be matched up against the winner at UFC 305.

So, the backup slot might just be 'The Reaper's' best opportunity for a possible immediate title shot.