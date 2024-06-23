Ikram Aliskerov issues statement after losing short-notice fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia

Ikram Aliskerov recently released a statement following his loss to Robert Whittaker in the headliner of UFC Saudi Arabia. The event, which was the MMA promotion's first visit to the country, took place on June 22 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Aliskerov stepped in on short notice as a replacement for Whittaker's original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, who was forced to withdraw from the middleweight bout due to severe illness.

Aliskerov entered the fight with a professional record of 15-1 and a two-fight win streak in the promotion. The Russian fighter was coming off a knockout win against Warlley Alves at UFC 294. Meanwhile, in his last octagon outing, Whittaker (26–7 before UFC Saudi Arabia) won a unanimous decision over former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 298.

On Saturday, it took Whittaker a little under 100 seconds to land the first meaningful blow, which would also turn the contest decidedly in his favor. 'The Reaper' connected with an overhand right that left Aliskerov shocked and on wobbly legs.

The former UFC middleweight champion then faked a shot to persuade his opponent to lift his guard before punishing him with a massive uppercut that felled him. A couple more shots later, referee Marc Goddard intervened to put an end to the contest.

Following the fight, Aliskerov took to social media and issued a statement on his loss, writing:

''Alhamdulillah! No excuses! I’ll try to benefit from everything! And so everything is fine''

Whittaker's convincing victory moves him one step closer to a shot at the title. 'The Reaper' is riding a win streak for the first time since 2021, and he will probably continue to remain in or near the top contender position with Sean Strickland.

Khamzat Chimaev wishes Ikram Aliskerov a speedy recovery

Robert Whittaker made short work of Ikram Aliskerov as he knocked out the Dagestani fighter in the opening round of UFC Saudi Arabia's main event.

Whittaker's original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, recently took to X and congratulated the former UFC middleweight champion on his performance. Additionally, he took the time to write supportive words for fellow middleweight Aliskerov:

"Congratulations @robwhittakermma we are not done! I wish you a speedy recovery @ikram_aliskerov keep your head up brother"

