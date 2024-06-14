Ikram Aliskerov reacts hilariously to being named as Khamzat Chimaev's replacement for the Robert Whittaker fight

UFC boss Dana White recently announced that Ikram Aliskerov will step in for Khamzat Chimaev in the headliner of UFC Saudi Arabia against Robert Whittaker. Following the announcement, Aliskerov took to twitter to express his hilarious reaction to Dana White not knowing his social media handle while announcing the bout.

Reacting to the announcement, Aliskerov said:

"Dana still don’t know my Twitter account , but it’s until next weekend".

Expand Tweet

Trending

Khamzat Chimaev was forced to pull out due to a severe illness, leading to the UFC's announcement that Aliskerov who will take on Robert Whittaker on June 22nd in Riyadh.

Although the Dagestani is relatively unknown to mainstream fans, he seems to be wanting to change that next weekend when he faces the toughest challenge of his career in 'The Reaper.'

Ikram Aliskerov has had an impressive run in his career, has suffered a lone loss to Khamzat Chimaev

When the thirty-one year old prospect meets 'The Reaper' on June 22nd, he will enter the octagon with a 15-1 record.

The only loss on his professional record came against the fighter he is replacing next saturday night. Chimaev and Aliskerov have fought each other in Brave FC back in 2019, well before both men came into the UFC.

The loss came by way of a devastating knockout when 'Borz' landed a thudding uppercut in the middle of a series of striking exchanges. The KO that has been a part of Chimaev's highlight reel ever since. Meanwhile, the Dagestani has handled himself remarkably well as he has never been defeated since and has since put together a seven fight win streak.

The upcoming prospect will have both his hands full ,as his opponent has sixteen wins in the UFC alone, more than the sambo specialist has had in his MMA career.

That being said, eleven of Aliskerov's wins have come by way of finish, and it will be intriguing to see him go up against a formidable former champion to see where he truly stands among the world's best.