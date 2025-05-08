Ilia Topuria boils over at Belal Muhammad’s take on Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad revealed that Ilia Topuria wasn't happy with certain comments 'Remember the Name' had made regarding a potential showdown between the former 145 pound champion and Islam Makhachev, the reigning lightweight champion.

Earlier this year, Topuria announced he was vacating his UFC featherweight title and moving up to lightweight. The 28-year-old hoped to receive an immediate title shot against Makhachev.

Since then, many believe that Topuria will face Makhachev. Understandably, a number of fighters, Muhammad included, have also suggested that Makhachev will emerge victorious.

While speaking to Demetrious Johnson in an interview on his YouTube channel, The welterweight champion had this to say:

"I get [fighters mad at me for picking against them] all the time. Even with Ilia Topuria, somebody just asked me, they were like, beforehand when we first started our beef, our 'beef,' they just said, 'What do you think about Ilia and Islam?' And I said, man, I think Islam's too big for him, he's too strong for him, and it'll be a bad night for him, and, you know, be careful with the trash talk with those guys from that team because they don't do the trash talk. They see you in public, they'll fight you in public."

Muhammad followed up by saying:

"Ilia started like, 'Oh, who's this guy? Belal sucks.' He's this, this, or that. I was like, bro, all I said was giving my opinion on the matchup. It's not like I was talking trash about you. I think you're a great featherweight. I was like, I think Islam's a terrible matchup for him. Then it just turned into a beef.

Watch Muhammad's comments starting at 1:00:51 below:

Latest update on potential lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria

The negotiations for Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria have slowed down since the latter announced he was moving up to lightweight. Makhachev has been vocal about wanting to compete for a second title at welterweight instead of fighting Topuria.

The problem is that Makhachev is a friend and training partner of reigning welterweight king Belal Muhammad. Makhachev could be waiting for this Saturday's UFC 315 main event, where Muhammad will defend his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena, to play out before making his decision.

Makhachev's next fight could be at 170 pounds if Maddalena dethrones Muhammad later this week in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

