Ilia Topuria doubles down on why Alexander Volkanovski will be his easiest fight yet

Ilia Topuria is scheduled to take on Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 298 this weekend.

The pair will do battle for the featherweight title, which 'The Great' has held since 2019. Despite the current champion's dominance over the division and the fact that he is undefeated at 145 pounds throughout his career, Topuria believes Volkanovski will be his easiest opponent yet.

The title challenger's confidence has raised the eyebrows of the collective MMA world, with many struggling to understand where the source of his undying belief resides.

During a recent interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik ahead of UFC 298, 'El Matador' was asked to explain his confidence against a seemingly indomitable force at featherweight.

He said this:

"He is right now, because he lost his last fight. He talked about his mental problems. I feel like he's not at his 100% right now. Me, myself too, I feel I am way better than him anywhere."

Watch Ilia Topuria's interview below from 2:20:

Ilia Topuria's reference to Alexander Volkanovski's previous fight is a concern that is shared by many in the MMA world. 'The Great' suffered the first KO loss of his promotional career when he faced Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last year.

But former UFC champion Michael Bisping has dismissed the idea that Volkanovski is returning to face 'El Matador' too soon after being knocked out.

Alexander Volkanovski is eager to prove the doubters wrong against Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski will be using the doubt cast his way as fuel against Ilia Topuria, and 'The Great' appears hungrier than ever to prove the naysayers wrong.

The featherweight champion has expressed his desire to "embarrass" his opponent at UFC 298, as Volkanovski believes that Topuria may be getting too carried away with his own greatness.

Volkanovski was recently interviewed by David Adesanya ahead of his title fight, where he shared his thoughts on the concerns surrounding his return. He pointed to the satisfaction he derives from proving people wrong and said this:

"It's perfect for my storyline right now... Everyone's looking at me from the lost loss, coming off that, and people are looking into my age being 35 and all this. They're looking into that a lot. Which is good... This young, hungry, undefeated prospect knocking people out... And then I get to do what I've always loved doing. Which is silencing doubters. I love proving people wrong. I've been doing it my whole life."

Watch Alex Volkanovski's preview for UFC 298 below from 16:35: