Ilia Topuria drops major update about his next fight, fans react: "100 percent, it's down to either Islam or Conor"

Fans believe Ilia Topuria's next fight will be against Islam Makhachev or Conor McGregor.

Ad

In 2024, Topuria became a massive superstar in the UFC with consecutive knockout wins against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

The 28-year-old's legendary two-fight run, combined with the difficulty of cutting down to 145 pounds, led him to vacate his featherweight title and move up to lightweight.

Earlier today, Ilia Topuria took to X and teased his next fight by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When we announce it, you won't believe it. Get ready."

Ad

Trending

Fans had various reactions in the comments section:

"100 percent it’s down to either Islam or Conor"

"Excited for whatever is next, legend"

"You verse Max Holloway for the BMF at 155"

"they about to feed Conor to you, aren't they? Pleeeeeeeease be the guy to end that sh*t."

Fans comments

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani previously reported that Ilia Topuria is expected to challenge Islam Makhachev for lightweight gold later this year.

Ad

According to Dana White, meanwhile, Conor McGregor will reportedly return to the octagon in the last few months of 2025, making him less likely of an opponent for Topuria.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Movsar Evloev claims he will inevitably follow Ilia Topuria to lightweight

Movsar Evloev is the number four-ranked fighter in the UFC featherweight division. The undefeated Russian could be one win away from a title shot.

Evloev's focus has remained on the 145-pound title. With that said, he had this to say during an interview with Home of Fight about potentially moving up to lightweight to fight Topuria:

Ad

"Not title necessarily but [Topuria]. Because he beat almost everyone in featherweight division. So he is stronger than everybody here except me. And me and him only we have question between so I will let people know who is the strongest featherweight even if we fight lightweight."

Movsar Evloev last fought in December 2024, defeating Aljamain Sterling by unanimous decision to extend his promotional record to 9-0.

Ad

Although it's unconfirmed by the UFC, Evloev could be matched up against the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes, who will fight for the vacat featherweight title.

Volkanovski and Lopes are scheduled to fight on April 12 in the UFC 314 main event.

Watch Evloev's comments about Topuria below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.