Even if the title is not on the line, undefeated UFC fighter makes feelings known on why he wants to go after Ilia Topuria to lightweight division 

A top UFC featherweight has expressed his desire to fight Ilia Topuria, even if it is not for the undisputed UFC gold. 'El Matador's' decision to transition to lightweight and vacate his featherweight strap was recently announced by UFC CEO Dana White.

Ad

Topuria has called out lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev for a fight several times, however, there have been speculations as to whether he should fight a ranked 155-pounder first before getting a title shot.

No. 4 UFC featherweight fighter Movsar Evloev, has given his thoughts on why he wants to fight Topuria, even if it is at 155 pounds. In an interview with Home of Fight, Evloev revealed that he is preparing to transition to lightweight once he conquers the UFC featherweight title and wants to fight 'El Matador' at any cost.

Ad

Trending

He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I’m making my body prepared for 155. But first, I need this [featherweight] title. Then I’ll go after him like I said before."

When asked if he wants to chase 'El Matador' for the UFC lightweight gold, Evloev added:

"Not title necessarily but him. Because he beat almost everyone in featherweight division. So he is stronger than everybody here except me. And me and him only we have question between so I will let people know who is the strongest featherweight even if we fight lightweight."

Ad

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments about Ilia Topuria below :

Expand Tweet

Ad

At UFC 270, Topuria was locked in to fight Evloev. However, a positive COVID-19 test forced the Russian fighter to withdraw. Evloev currently holds a pro MMA record of 19 wins and zero losses so far. He also holds wins over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes and Dan Ige, among others.

Ilia Topuria believes he can knockout Movsar Evloev

Despite Movsar Evloev's unbeaten records, Ilia Topuria didn't consider him a worthy contender, mainly because of the fact that a majority of Evloev's wins in the UFC have come by decision.

Ad

In a 2025 interview with Fox Sports Australia, Topuria added:

“I fight to entertain the fans, and I need someone inside the cage to be entertaining. I don’t need someone who’s only looking for a win and grab you and this and that, which he won’t be able to do that with me. I would knock him out in the first round, but I need someone to hype up the fight. I need a good dancing partner.”

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (6:02):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.