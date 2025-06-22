Ilia Topuria dubs Paddy Pimblett a bigger fight than Islam Makhachev: "No one gives a f**k about him" 

Ilia Topuria is already thinking two steps ahead as he gears up for the vacant UFC lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. While fans once hoped for a clash between Topuria and Islam Makhachev, the undefeated Spaniard believes there’s a more compelling matchup left to be explored.

Ad

Topuria believes Paddy Pimblett is a name that moves the needle, and a future clash between the two could be a major pay-per-view draw. The pair have engaged in heated online exchanges and a viral altercation in the past.

While Topuria has maintained that Pimblett and top-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan must win a fight first before competing for the title, a fight against the UK MMA star excites him. Speaking in a recent interview with Kevin Iole, he said:

Ad

Trending

“I think that it’s going to be even bigger, me against Paddy than me against Islam because the one who no one gives a f*ck about him, that’s Islam. No one gives a f*ck! Even in Dagestan, when he’s fighting, the people go to sleep, and they watch his next fight in the morning… Even at home, who gives a f*ck about Islam? He doesn’t even know how to pronounce two words.”

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Topuria has accused Makhachev’s team of being arrogant and dismissive in the past. He believes they act entitled, like "they invented the sport."

Topuria pointed to past claims made by Makhachev’s camp about not vacating the title, moving divisions, and denying the former UFC featherweight champion an immediate shot. In the end, Topuria got the title opportunity just as he expected.

The Dagestani's move to welterweight has left a temporary void at 155 pounds, and Topuria feels Makhachev’s absence might not matter much in the grand picture. But first, Topuria must handle business against Oliveira, who presents a legitimate threat and remains one of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.