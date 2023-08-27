Ilia Topuria earns stone-cold six-word response from Sean O'Malley after belittling the new champion's stardom 

UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria and the newly crowned bantamweight king Sean O'Malley have been going back and forth on social media.

In the latest update of their online exchange, 'Suga' told Topuria that he would possibly consider sharing the octagon with him if 'El Matador' manages to get past featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

"Get through Volk and I'll decide," wrote Sean O'Malley.

It all started when uploaded a post sharing his thoughts on Max Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie' and advising both fighters to retire from the sport.

In the same tweet, the 26-year-old addressed O'Malley saying that the two might lock horns in the future if 'Suga' keeps succeeding inside the octagon. Topuria then proceeded to call out Volkanovski for a fight.

O'Malley responded to 'El Matador's tweet and said that he had done his part by becoming the bantamweight champion and now it was Topuria's turn to do the same in his division.

Topuria then shared that according to him, O'Malley did not pose too much of a challenge for him and was only considering him as a potential opponent because of a lack of exciting options.

It was in response to this post that the newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion asked Topuria to defeat Volkanovski in order for him to consider a fight between the two.

Ilia Topuria is currently undefeated with an impressive record of 14-0. 'El Matador' has won all six of his UFC encounters which include victories over Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett.

Although no official announcement has been made yet, there are talks of Topuria being in next in line for a title shot against Volkanovski.

Sean O'Malley reveals the in-cage interaction with Dana White at UFC 292

At UFC 292, Sean O'Malley shocked the world by knocking out champion Aljamain Sterling in the second round and capturing the UFC bantamweight gold.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Suga' revealed the conversation he had with UFC president Dana White inside the octagon after his victory over Sterling.

O'Malley shared that White told him that the 28-year-old was going to thrive financially in his career.

"It still feels kind of like a dream, that moment, Dana wrapping that belt around [my waist]. He said, 'Kid you have no idea how much money you're going to make.' And I said, 'Yes I do.' That's exactly what he said."

Watch the video below from 8:35:

