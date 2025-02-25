Ilia Topuria given dire warning about "downfall of his career" because of lightweight move in alleged attempt of "copying" Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett has reacted strongly to Ilia Topuria's move from featherweight to lightweight. In a recent interview with Round Eight Boxing, the Liverpool fighter warned that Topuria's decision could mean the end of his career.

Ad

Topuria, who recently vacated his featherweight title, now plans to compete at 155 pounds in pursuit of a title shot against Islam Makhachev. However, Pimblett questioned Topuria's readiness for the brutal challenges of the lightweight division.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the aforementioned interview, Pimblett did not mince words, accusing Topuria of imitating Conor McGregor's style rather than developing his own:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I can’t see him get the title shot straight away, I think he’s going to have to fight like an Arman, Charles, if he wants to get a title shot... He’s a midget, lad. He’s not a lightweight. He shouldn’t be fighting at lightweight. He should’ve stuck at featherweight. And it’s going to be the downfall of his career… He’s just trying to be a carbon-copy of McGregor.”

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments on Ilia Topuria below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Holloway reacts to a potential rematch with Ilia Topuria at lightweight

Max Holloway has expressed interest in a rematch with Ilia Topuria at lightweight. The Hawaiian fighter, known for his explosive finishes, first faced Topuria at UFC 308 for the featherweight championship. In that fight, Topuria stunned fans by knocking out the 'BMF' champion.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Topuria has vacated his featherweight title to pursue opportunities at lightweight:

Ad

"Topuria has felt like he's done all that he can in that division and he feels like he's cemented his legacy and his body cannot make the weight anymore. So, Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title."

Following confirmation from the UFC boss, Holloway expressed his willingness to fight Topuria again, this time in lightweight. Responding to a fan on social media, he wrote:

Ad

"Of course"

Check out Max Holloway's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.