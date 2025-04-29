Ilia Topuria headed towards retirement, predicts UFC legend, as 'La Leyenda' tries to fast-track his way to lightweight gold

A UFC legend recently shared his honest thoughts on Ilia Topuria's lightweight title aspirations, believing Topuria could be nearing retirement. He also noted that the former UFC featherweight kingpin's path to a title is unique, as he has been adamant about an immediate title shot.
Topuria has been linked to a lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev after vacating his featherweight strap. The Georgian-Spaniard has also stated in several interviews that he should be awarded an immediate title shot as a result of knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to win the featherweight title and then knocking out Max Holloway in his first title defense.
Meanwhile, Makhachev's team hasn't been too keen on a potential bout with Topuria.
On the JAXXON PODCAST, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson shared his thoughts on 'La Leyenda' wanting an immediate title shot. Jackson believes it could signal that Topuria is already preparing to retire and doesn't plan on having a lengthy career.
He said:
"[Topuria] don't want to fight a contender, he want to go right to the [lightweight title]. So you know what that means? He's getting ready to retire... I think he does that, he's gonna retire."
Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:
Ilia Topuria hints fight announcement
It appears as though fans might not have to wait much longer to find clarity in the UFC lightweight division as Ilia Topuria recently hinted that a fight announcement could soon be made. In recent interviews, Topuria has disclosed that he has been preparing to fight either reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev or former champion Charles Oliveira.
In the past week, 'La Leyenda' dropped a major hint on X by announcing that he has begun training camp, which signals that he could be headlining the UFC's upcoming International Fight Week event.
"The camp has begun."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below: