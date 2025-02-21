Ilia Topuria could leapfrog Alex Pereira as UFC's premier star if he beats Islam Makhachev, proclaims MMA analyst: “Probably why he is chasing this”

Within eight fights in the UFC, Ilia Topuria has achieved the unprecedented feat of being a prominent contender in talks regarding the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC. The 28-year-old currently occupies the No.4 spot on the pound-neutral rankings.

It was recently confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White that Topuria will vacate his featherweight throne to take on challenges in the lightweight division. He has been fixated on chasing the two-division championship status and has asserted his belief in dethroning lightweight king Islam Makhachev with conviction.

Prominent UFC analyst Luke Thomas believes that Topuria has the potential to surpass crowd favorite Alex Pereira's status as the premier star of the organization. The Brazilian was voted Fighter of the Year for his spectacular 2024 run, which included three title defenses.

According to Thomas, moving to lightweight and defeating Makhachev would catapult Topuria's status as the prominent star well beyond his peers on the roster. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Thomas said:

"We already know his [Topuria's striking] power translates up to 155 pounds. I don't really have a question about that. I'd also tell you that, again I don't know if they're going to pull this trigger or not... But if Ilia goes up and fights Islam and beats Islam... I think right now 'Poatan' is like the hottest celebrated fighter who's active."

He added:

"But if Ilia ends up fighting Islam and beating him, he will be the biggest star in the sport by a million miles. That's probably the reason why he's chasing this territory."

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (10:54):

Why did Ilia Topuria vacate UFC featherweight title?

Ilia Topuria has been advocating strongly for a crack at the lightweight gold against Islam Makhachev. UFC CEO Dana White recently announced on a livestream that the 28-year-old will be relinquishing the featherweight throne and moving up to the lightweight division.

Clarifying Topuria's decision to jump weight classes, White said that 'El Matador' believes he has accomplished everything he can at 145 pounds. Topuria seized the featherweight throne with a stunning knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski and defended his title with another KO win against Max Holloway.

Shedding light on Topuria's decision on the live stream, White said:

"Topuria has felt like he’s done all he can in that division, and he feels like he’s cemented his legacy, and his body cannot make the weight anymore. So Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title. … As soon as the first punch is thrown in (Volkanovski vs. Lopes), the title is vacated." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Dana White's comments below:

