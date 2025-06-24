Ilia Topuria offers Islam Makhachev two paths to a super fight with him: "I don't care"

Ilia Topuria has presented Islam Makhachev with a two-option plan for a potential super fight.

Topuria has vacated the featherweight championship and is set to fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 this weekend for the vacant lightweight title. The Georgian-Spaniard heads into the bout as a heavy betting favorite, with a win poised to turn his dream of becoming a two-division champion into reality.

On the other hand, Makhachev has vacated the 155-pound strap and is expected to face newly minted welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena later this year. Topuria had pushed for a potential showdown against Makhachev; however, the latter did not show much interest.

'El Matador' recently appeared in an interview with New York Post Sports, during which he was questioned about his potential bout against Makhachev. Topuria gave a blunt response and laid out a two-option plan for Makhachev to face him either at lightweight or welterweight. He said:

"I don't care. I don't want to run behind anyone, you know what I mean? So if he wants to fight, I will be here, I will defend my belt, and he can come fight for the lightweight belt or, I can move to welterweight and we fight for the welterweight belt."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (5:43):

Ilia Topuria weighs in on potential welterweight move

Ilia Topuria recently appeared in an interview with SHAK MMA, where he discussed the possibility of moving up to welterweight to become a three-division UFC champion.

‘El Matador’ has made it clear that his ambitions won’t stop with the lightweight title. Topuria is confident in his ability to find success at welterweight. He said:

"Why not? I used to train with people who fight in the welterweight division, and I felt very good. We have very competitive rounds, and I feel that I can dominate and knock out anyone in this world. When it comes to fights, I feel like I'm the best fighter in the world."

Topuria added:

"It's like if I go to the street and someone says something to my wife, I'm not going to ask him about his weight, height, or reach. I will go all in. And in this case, I'm going to get paid, I'm going to get another world title, so why not take the risk?"

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (2:05):

