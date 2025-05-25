Ilia Topuria’s performance coach shares worrying prediction for the UFC’s lightweight division

Ilia Topuria will return to the lightweight division at UFC 317 on June 28 when he faces Charles Oliveira for the vacant title. During Topuria's time as a featherweight he displayed genuine one-punch knockout power, an uncommon occurance for fighters at 145-pounds. 'El Matador' is arguably the pound-for-pound biggest puncher in the sport. According to his performance coach, the Spaniard's power will be much greater at his newfound weight class.

So far Topuria has competed once at 155 pounds in his career, a short-notice bout against Jai Herbert at UFC London in 2022. Despite facing a larger opponent than normal, 'El Matador' landed a brutal one-punch knockout win, arguably his most vicious finish yet.

Jesus Gallo, the former champion's performance coach, believes that the trend of brutal knockouts will only continue for Topuria at lighweight. Gallo was recently interviewed by Alvaro Colmenero, where he previewed his client's 155-pound condition:

"He's going to have the most punching power at lightweight. I have no doubt about it. I don't think there is anyone at that weight that has the power he has. So in respect of that, we're not losing anything... Ilia, I believe will be the most powerful fighter at 155 pounds. I don't have the slightest doubt."

Catch Ilia Topuria's coach discuss his power at lightweight below:

Charles Oliveira confident he will finish Ilia Topuria

UFC 317 will feature a thrilling lightweight title clash between former champions Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria. 'Do Bronx' will be eager to reclaim that belt he once held, whilst the Spaniard will be hoping to become the latest fighter to achieve a world title in two weight divisions.

'El Matador' has displayed his knockout power on more than one occasion. In his previous fight, Topuria became the first fighter ever to knock Max Holloway out, when they clashed at UFC 308. But Oliveira has severely knockout wins of his own, and was labeled by Justin Gaethje as the hardest puncher that 'The Highlight' had ever faced after their UFC 274 fight.

The Brazlian was recently interviewed by Full Violence, where he shared a confident prediction for his UFC 317 clash, saying this:

"It’s a great fight, he’s a great fighter, but I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am, what I've done in the fight business. This fight came at a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real."

Catch Charles Oliveira's prediction for Ilia Topuria below:

Expand Tweet

