"It was a vicious knockout"- Michael Bisping reacts to Ilia Topuria knocking out Jai Herbert at UFC London

Michael Bisping has weighed in on German-born Georgian MMA stalwart Ilia Topuria’s win over the UK’s Jai Herbert. Topuria beat Herbert via second-round KO at UFC London on March 19th.

In a video posted to his official YouTube channel, Bisping highlighted that Herbert was coming off an impressive knockout win over Khama Worthy. ‘The Count’ emphasized that Herbert is a sensational kickboxer who was doing well, particularly on the feet, against Topuria.

Bisping added that Herbert had Topuria badly hurt in round one and almost became the first fighter to beat him in a professional MMA bout. Nevertheless, Topuria came back strong and stopped Herbert via a vicious KO in round two. Bisping stated:

“Body shot with the left, overhand right from Ilia sat Jai Herbert down; sat him down hard. It was a vicious knockout. We’ve been there. I’ve been there. Many fighters have been there. No shame in that, my friend, Jai. You’ll be back. You’ll learn from this. You’ll get better. Because that’s what we do, you know what I mean? Simple as that; you win or you learn. That’s what they say.”

In regards to Herbert's loss, Bisping reiterated that he'll learn from this and return stronger. ‘The Count’ also highlighted that the UFC has footage of Topuria getting into a scuffle with fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett during UFC London fight week and could use that to hype up a future fight between them. Bisping said:

“Jai, I hope you’re well, man. Ilia Topuria; wow! The man’s for real. And I can’t wait for his next fight.”

Ilia Topuria’s intense call-out of Paddy Pimblett at UFC London

Prior to UFC London, Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett engaged in some online back and forth. This came after Pimblett mocked the Russian occupation of Georgia during an argument between 'The Baddy' and Georgian fighter Guram Kutateladze on Twitter.

During UFC London fight week, Georgian native Topuria confronted Pimblett at the UFC fighter hotel over his anti-Georgian comments. They got into a scuffle but were quickly separated.

The two have gone back and forth on social. (via Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria got into an altercation at the host hotel in LondonThe two have gone back and forth on social. (via @Topuriailia h/t @arielhelwani Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria got into an altercation at the host hotel in London 👀The two have gone back and forth on social. (via @Topuriailia h/t @arielhelwani) https://t.co/rA0YYoJsA5

That said, after his win at UFC London, Topuria spoke to Michael Bisping in the post-fight octagon interview and called out Pimblett. Topuria said:

“England, love you guys. Your guy here; he’s a b**ch. Paddy Pimblett, win or lose, I want to fight you next and kick you’re a** like I did the last time. F**k you…I want that blonde b**ch; that Paddy b**ch.”

Meanwhile, Pimblett beat Kazula Vargas via first-round submission later that night and insinuated that he isn’t interested in fighting Topuria next.

