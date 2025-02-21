Ilia Topuria shares heartfelt birthday message for his "beautiful sister" Anna Topuria

Ilia Topuria has taken the MMA world by storm with his dominant performances inside the octagon, which saw him win and defend UFC gold. His brother, Aleksandre, made his UFC debut earlier this month, and their sister, Anna, recently celebrated her birthday.

Unlike her brothers, Anna chose a different path, outside the world of combat sports. Ilia has now wished her on social media. On Instagram, 'El Matador' posted an image of his sister with the following caption:

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister @annatopuria"

Check out a screenshot of Ilia Topuria's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Ilia Topuria's Instagram story wishing his sister Anna Topuria on her birthday: [Screenshot courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Topuria recently vacated the UFC featherweight title in a shocking turn of events after taking the title off Alexander Volkanovski and defending it against Max Holloway, finishing both 145-pound legends via knockout. The unbeaten Georgian-Spaniard now has his sights set on the lightweight belt.

Ilia Topuria celebrates one year as champion

Ilia Topuria celebrated the one-year milestone of his UFC featherweight title win over Alexander Volkanovski by singing Happy Birthday to his belt alongside his family. Topuria defeated Volkanovski via second-round knockout at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California, in February last year.

'El Matador' and his family serenaded the belt in a humorous clip shared online, and even had select desserts ready to celebrate the occasion.

Check out Ilia Topuria's video below:

Dana White recently announced that Topuria is relinquishing the featherweight belt, citing an inability to make the weight any longer. Former champion Volkanovski and surging featherweight Diego Lopes will now contest the vacant belt at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, in April.

Topuria is now set to move up to the 155-pound division, although it remains unclear whether he'll directly challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title or fight a top-ranked contender instead.

