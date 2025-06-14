  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ilia Topuria takes swipe at Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 317 clash

Ilia Topuria takes swipe at Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 317 clash

By Subham
Modified Jun 14, 2025 20:10 GMT
Ilia Topuria (left) warns Charles Oliveira (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Ilia Topuria (left) warns Charles Oliveira (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria has a message for Charles Oliveira ahead of their lightweight clash at UFC 317 for the 155-pound strap, vacated by Islam Makhachev in pursuit of welterweight gold.

Ad

In the lead-up to the fight, 'El Matador' has constantly warned the Brazilian and has assured fans that he will knock him out. Oliveira will not be taking this fight lightly because the Georgian-Spaniard's earlier forecasts that he would knockout Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski did come to pass.

Just a few weeks before the fight, Topuria posted a new sparring video, demonstrating his grappling and striking prowess. He wrote a note to Oliveira in the caption, requesting that 'Do Bronxs' bring "the pillow" since he intends to put him to sleep violently. Topuria quipped:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Don't forget to bring the pillow, @CharlesDoBronxs"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

Ad

Charles Oliveira considers himself a harder hitter than Ilia Topuria

Even though Ilia Topuria's striking cannot be undermined, Charles Oliveira thinks he has more power in his hands and strikes more effectively. In a recent interview with Full Violence, Oliveira accepted that Topuria is a tough fighter, but the latter needs to respect lightweights.

"[Topuria's] He's a tough guy, like I said. He's coming from the lower division, so you have to respect the lightweights."
Ad

When asked by the interviewer if he thinks he hits harder than Topuria, Oliveira quipped:

"For sure."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Ad

Despite being regarded as the promotion's top submission artist, 'Do Bronxs' has also performed well against several hard hitters, including Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, and others.

Fans haven't seen Topuria's ground game or his ability to perform against someone like Oliveira, which makes Oliveira vs. Topuria an intriguing and distinct matchup in terms of style.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications