Ilia Topuria could have been out of the UFC mere months before becoming new featherweight champion

It appears as though Ilia Topuria could have parted ways with the UFC just a few months before his title-winning performance against Alexander Volkanovski. The German-born Georgian-Spanish fighter entered the UFC 298 event earlier on Feb. 17 as the challenger, boasting a 14-0 professional MMA record.

'El Matador' took on longtime UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski in the headlining matchup of UFC 298 and emerged victorious via second-round KO, thereby becoming the new UFC featherweight champion.

Topuria's previous UFC appearance witnessed him beat Josh Emmett by unanimous decision in June 2023.

As per Ariel Helwani, Topuria's previous UFC deal was reportedly set to expire at the end of 2023. In other words, his aforementioned showdown against Emmett could've been his final UFC bout if he chose not to re-sign with the organization.

Helwani suggested that the UFC's Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, flew all the way to Topuria's native Spain to get the MMA fighter signed to a new UFC contract.

Furthermore, Helwani implied that the UFC doesn't go to such lengths for an ordinary athlete. His X post reads as follows:

"Wasn't widely reported but Topuria's deal was up at the end of 2023. UFC's Hunter Campbell flew to Spain to cut a new deal. They don't do this for everyone, but they recognized what they had, obviously. That investment is about to pay off in a massive way, it seems."

Ilia Topuria challenges UFC megastar after Alexander Volkanovski KO at UFC 298

Following his incredible victory over Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria took yet another jibe at UFC megastar Conor McGregor. During the build-up to UFC 298, 'El Matador' had fired several verbal jabs at McGregor, consistently maintaining that he'd dominate 'The Notorious' if they clash inside the octagon.

The UFC hasn't officially announced Topuria's next opponent and comeback date yet. Regardless, during his post-fight octagon interview at UFC 298, 'El Matador' specifically took aim at McGregor. The Irishman last competed in July 2021, and the consensus is that he could return this year.

Topuria indicated that he'd love to fight the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion next, in Spain:

"And Conor McGregor, if you still have some ba**s, I will be waiting for you in Spain."

