Cleared for takeoff? Conor McGregor becomes the UFC’s most-tested fighter in 2024 as return looms large

It appears as though the long-awaited UFC return of Conor McGregor could be on the horizon after updated testing results. McGregor's return to the octagon had been a topic of discussion all of last year as a result of his status in the USADA testing pool.

Even after coaching opposite Michael Chandler on 'The Ultimate Fighter', the Irishman had yet to re-enter the testing pool, which resulted in their rumored fight being pushed back because fighters were required to re-enter for a six-month duration before being cleared to return to competition.

The former two-division champion officially re-entered the USADA testing pool following the UFC's announcement that they would be ending their relationship with the anti-doping agency at the end of the year.

According to Championship Rounds, 'The Notorious' has been the most tested athlete under the new anti-doping program, which could signify that a bout announcement could be imminent. They tweeted:

"Conor McGregor is the most tested fighter in the #UFC in 2024, per the latest update on the UFC Anti-Doping database. He is the only fighter with 3 test sessions, while 8 other fighters have 2 test sessions."

Tweet regarding McGregor's updated testing results [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS - X]

In light of McGregor's increased testing sessions, it is clear that there are no uncertainties surrounding whether he is being tested and should silence the doubters who believe PEDs are the reason for the delay.

Dana White says Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will likely take place in late 2024

Dana White recently provided an update on Conor McGregor's status as well as a timeline for his return bout against Michael Chandler.

McGregor has been eager to return to the octagon for months and has even been tested the most under the current anti-doping program. Despite the Irishman's eagerness to return, it doesn't appear as though it will be happening anytime soon.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the UFC CEO provided an update on Chandler vs. McGregor and noted that later in the year appears more likely. He said:

"There is no date. I'm hoping for the Fall, we get it done in the Fall."

