  • Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC White House? The Spaniard addresses superfight against Russian

Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC White House? The Spaniard addresses superfight against Russian

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 23, 2025 15:51 GMT
Ilia Topuria (left) wants to face Islam Makhachev (right) at the White House. [Images courtesy: @ufc, @flotus and @islam_makhachev on Instagram]
Ilia Topuria (left) wants to face Islam Makhachev (right) at the White House. [Images courtesy: @ufc, @flotus and @islam_makhachev on Instagram]

Ilia Topuria is ready to face Islam Makhachev at UFC White House next year. Topuria suggested that their potential fight would take place at 155 pounds. But the Georgian-Spaniard doesn't believe Makhachev will drop down a weight class.

Topuria vacated his featherweight throne earlier this year to pursue a superfight with Makhachev. However, the Dagestani dismissed a matchup with the 28-year-old and announced his move to welterweight to pursue a second belt.

As a result, Topuria captured the vacant lightweight title by viciously knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last month. Notably, he became the 10th UFC two-division champion and the first fighter to achieve this feat undefeated.

Championship Rounds recently took to X and shared a clip of The Nelk Boys' Kick stream with Topuria, who was asked about a superfight with Makhachev at the White House next year on July 4. For context, earlier this month, Donald Trump discussed his plans to organize a UFC event to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, which received the nod of UFC CEO Dana White.

'El Matador' said:

''Why not? I would love to fight in front of the United States of America. Yeah. I would love it. It's a year away...I don't care with him. Once you try to go up, you never want to come back. It's like... It's hell. I had to go through hell when I was cutting the weight in 145. And now that I decided to stay in 155, it's like two different worlds. I have been able to enjoy the whole process. I've been more happier.''
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Meanwhile, Makhachev is aiming to capture his second UFC belt by defeating reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena later this year at Madison Square Garden in New York. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

Ilia Topuria opens up about his first lightweight title defense

Many expected Ilia Topuria to face No. 9-ranked contender Paddy Pimblett next as the two previously engaged in a heated face-off at UFC 317. However, Topuria recently hinted at a potential title defense against former 155-pound title challenger Justin Gaethje.

In the aforementioned livestream with The Nelk Boys, Topuria said:

I think they are going to try and push through Justin [Gaethje]. That’s what I think. Or maybe Paddy. There’s not even a conversation about Arman [Tsarukyan]… Listen, I had the same problems as he had in his last fight.

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
