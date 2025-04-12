Ilia Topuria wants Paddy Pimblett to beat Michael Chandler, eyes retribution against 'The Baddy'

Ilia Topuria has always been dismissive of Paddy Pimblett's fighting talents, but that doesn't mean 'La Leyenda' isn't interested in a bout with 'The Baddy'. The 28-year-old is keeping a close eye on Pimblett's fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

The animosity between the duo began when Pimblett's comments about the geopolitical tensions between Georgia and Russia offended Topuria. They had a minor altercation in 2022 before UFC London but were somewhat cordial when they crossed paths earlier this year.

Topuria recently appeared on the PBD Podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David, and the duo talked about UFC 314. When Bet-David asked about the Chandler vs. Pimblett matchup, the Georgian-Spaniard claimed that it's a must-win for the Brit.

Also revealing his interest in potentially fighting Pimblett down the line, Topuria said:

"He needs to win, Paddy. He is fighting with a veteran, you know? He needs to win. And hopefuly he wins because maybe in the future we face each other. It could be great fight. I'm looking forward for that fight."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments about Paddy Pimblett below (35:52):

Paddy Pimblett slams Ilia Topuria's new nickname, vows to finish him

Paddy Pimblett didn't hold back when commenting on Ilia Topuria's new nickname, 'La Leyenda'. In a recent interview with Kyle Forgeard on the FULLSEND podcast, Pimblett criticized Topuria, formerly 'El Matador', saying:

"That is what he should have changed his name to, lad. He has changed his nickname to a s**t nickname, hasn't he? Like Legend or something. Should have changed it to El Chorizo. Would have been well funnier."

The criticism didn't stop there, as 'The Baddy' threw shade at Topuria for saying he can't make the featherweight limit anymore. Pimblett even gave an early prediction of how a potential fight between him and Topuria would play out.

"He is small, he walks forward swinging shots. I'll kick him up and down the octagon, and I'll either knock him out or submit him. Like, that fight's there down the line. I know 100 percent. That fight has got to happen. That is a fight that you can have as a pay-per-view main event with no title on the line."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments about Ilia Topuria below (5:40):

