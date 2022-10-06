“They defend against nobodies” - Ilya Freymanov blasts paper champions, vows to make mark in ONE

Russia's Ilya Freymanov made a statement in his ONE debut, finishing promotional staple Martin Nguyen in the opening round. The rising talent is certain he'll become a champion in the near future and make his mark.

The 26-year-old was feeling confident following his massive win at ONE on Prime Video 2. In his post-fight interview, Freymanov asserted:

"Some people get their titles by winning over God knows what opponents. They defend against nobodies. But there are also champions whose names are being remembered by generations, whose victories, greatness, and rivalry go down in history."

Not only is he eyeing championship status, but Freymanov seeks to take part in super-fights against top talents:

"I am interested in making my mark as the best striker in MMA and possibly kickboxing, the champion who rivaled top MMA stars."

Incredibly, the deadly striker defeated the No.3-ranked featherweight on the roster. Afterward, Freymanov catapaulted to that very same ranking. Those currently in front of him are Kim Jae Woong, Thanh Le, and champion Tang Kai.

Ilya Freymanov wants a top-ranked foe next

Of those ranked ahead of him, any option is intriguing for its own reasons. Yet, any fight that includes Freymanov is bound to be exciting. In fact, just three of his 13 professional contests have gone to the judges' scorecards.

Assuming his next bout isn't for the title, he could be in for a title-eliminator match against either Kim Jae Woong or Thanh Le.

Already dismantling one of the most respected names in the organization, Ilya Freymanov's rise to a title fight would be meteoric with another victory.

After realizing success on the global stage at ONE on Prime Video 2, Freymanov is looking to make a permanent mark within the sport and the promotion. The Kuznya Fight Club affiliate believes he's the best featherweight on earth already.

Look for an announcement in the near future regarding Freymanov's next opponent and date. Expect it to be one of the top names in the weight class.

Check out the full highlights of Ilya Freymanov's victory at ONE on Prime Video 2 below:

